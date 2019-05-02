Mohawk Industries (MHK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $167.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. 4,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,970,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.