Mobileiron (MOBL) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.93. Mobileiron shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 26752 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOBL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
The company has a market cap of $633.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, Director Leslie Stretch bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $59,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at $111,362.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 426.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 902,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mobileiron by 38.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,218,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 615,148 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,759,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 479,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.
MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.
