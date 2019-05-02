Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.32 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

PXD opened at $157.98 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

