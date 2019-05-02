Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after purchasing an additional 474,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,216,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,602,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $29,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,911 shares of company stock worth $99,772,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

