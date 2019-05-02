Millennium Management LLC Buys 47,573 Shares of Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $825.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/millennium-management-llc-buys-47573-shares-of-adecoagro-sa-agro.html.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.