Millennium Management LLC Acquires 66,014 Shares of Chimerix Inc (CMRX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 215,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chimerix by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Chimerix Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.04.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRX. ValuEngine downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Acquires 66,014 Shares of Chimerix Inc (CMRX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/millennium-management-llc-acquires-66014-shares-of-chimerix-inc-cmrx.html.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.