Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 37,000 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -305.34 and a beta of 1.70. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $136.71.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

