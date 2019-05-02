MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,949.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $44,949.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,250,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

