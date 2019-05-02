Micro Focus International (MCRO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,970.20 ($25.74) and last traded at GBX 1,924.20 ($25.14). 100,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,920.50 ($25.09).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Micro Focus International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Micro Focus International to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,723.63 ($22.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a GBX 335.86 ($4.39) dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $45.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £22,815 ($29,811.84). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 264,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,946 ($25.43), for a total value of £5,139,074.64 ($6,715,111.25). Insiders sold 711,430 shares of company stock worth $1,411,403,286 over the last 90 days.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

