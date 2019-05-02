MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,779. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

