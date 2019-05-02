Metalore Resources (MET) Given Media Impact Score of 1.33

Media stories about Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Metalore Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MET stock remained flat at $C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. Metalore Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

About Metalore Resources

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

