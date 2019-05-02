Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MESA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Mesa Air Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Air Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Mesa Air Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

