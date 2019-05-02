Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.35 Million in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $116,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after buying an additional 3,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,680,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $55,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,071,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.74. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,280. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-invests-1-35-million-in-toll-brothers-inc-tol-stock.html.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.