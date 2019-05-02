Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 187000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Get Melkior Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Melkior Resources (MKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/melkior-resources-mkr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.