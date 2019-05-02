Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,317,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,762,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,965,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,965,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,055,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 764,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

