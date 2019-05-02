Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $25,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) Stock

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Vincent Didomenico, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,459.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Lesler acquired 3,955 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $190,307.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 109,655 shares of company stock worth $1,386,396 in the last 90 days. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

