Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 917,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,011. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

