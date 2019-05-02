Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-shares-bought-by-enterprise-financial-services-corp.html.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.