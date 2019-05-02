Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Masco were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 2,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982,170 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Masco stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

