Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys Shares of 11,257 Fortive Corp (FTV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

