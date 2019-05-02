Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mdu Resources Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

MDU traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $29.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

