McKay Securities (MCKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.