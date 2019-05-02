McKay Securities (MCKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
McKay Securities Company Profile
