Mcdonald’s (MCD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mcdonald’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,060. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $200.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 28.20%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

