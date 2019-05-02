Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“INBK reported 1Q19 EPS of $0.56, versus consensus of $0.51 and our estimate of $0.56. The main reason for the beat was low expectations. The net interest margin (NIM) was down 3bps linked-quarter; management guided to a 2Q19 decline of 3bps-5bps, so we are lowering our 2019 EPS estimate to $2.34, from $2.50. Based on our new 2020 EPS estimate of $2.83, we are maintaining our Hold rating.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. FIG Partners lowered First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

