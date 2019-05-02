Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

