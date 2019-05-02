Mastech Digital (MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 59,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Mastech Digital by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 59,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

