MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Sells $395,493.29 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $395,493.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $282.04 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $283.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

