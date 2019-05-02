Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,554,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,489. The firm has a market cap of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

