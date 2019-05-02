Marathon Oil (MRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MRO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 13,302,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,776,911. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Oil by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,460,859 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 247,363 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 515,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

