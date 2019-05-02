MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

DAL opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $436,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,479.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and have sold 166,901 shares valued at $9,186,138. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

