MACRO Consulting Group Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,987 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,005.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/macro-consulting-group-buys-new-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.