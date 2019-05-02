LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 443,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,603,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,417,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,964,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 181.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

LYB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.95. 1,269,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

