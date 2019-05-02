LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,492,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,054,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $753,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $539,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,096.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,096. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $245.36 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.51 and a 52-week high of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

