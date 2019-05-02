Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 563,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 290,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 488,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.03 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

