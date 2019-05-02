Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 215,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $283,458. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-215900-shares-of-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.