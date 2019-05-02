Lipe & Dalton Sells 550 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 3.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.51. 15,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,869. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In related news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,194 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

