Linde PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. Linde has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $185.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Linde PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (LIN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/linde-plc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-88-lin.html.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.