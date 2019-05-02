LIFE Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $12,166.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

