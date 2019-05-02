Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Liberty Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.
NYSE:LPT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,054. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.
In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,007. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.