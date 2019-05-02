Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Liberty Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:LPT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,054. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,007. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/liberty-property-trust-lpt-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.