Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.64 Million

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $515.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.80 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $628.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $71,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Day sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $24,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,680,000 shares of company stock worth $27,132,874. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 810.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,768. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

