Level Up Coin (LUC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $265,035.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.76 or 0.09921706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001751 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Level Up Coin Profile

Level Up Coin (LUC) is a token. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

