Leggett & Platt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

LEG stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $733,600.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,643.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $444,567.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 109.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 51.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 335,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

