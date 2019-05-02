Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Trading Down 6.1%

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 523,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,224,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

LGCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Legacy Reserves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Legacy Reserves had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,449,651 shares of company stock worth $1,235,198. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGCY. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 140.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

