Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 26.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 89,153 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lear by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

