Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.
Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 694,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $8,560,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after acquiring an additional 867,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,636,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
