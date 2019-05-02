Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 694,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $8,560,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after acquiring an additional 867,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,636,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.