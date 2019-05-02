Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,294,000 after buying an additional 178,331 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total transaction of $275,921.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,712 shares of company stock worth $6,981,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $209.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/lam-research-co-lrcx-holdings-increased-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.