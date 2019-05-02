Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-shares-sold-by-cullen-frost-bankers-inc.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.