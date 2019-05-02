La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LJPC. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,183. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,983.58% and a negative return on equity of 223.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $439,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.