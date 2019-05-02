Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.92 ($46.42).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

