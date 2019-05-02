Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

